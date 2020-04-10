Brandon Sargent looks over the just-delivered 120 orders of hotcakes from McDonald's lined up on the front desk at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and smiles.
"It's awesome," said Sargent, a house supervisor at the hospital. "I've never seen McDonald's go that far out of their way before. I think it's amazing."
Matt and Mary Baldwin, the owners of eight area restaurants including the three in Muskogee, delivered the pancakes — called Hotcakes for Heroes — along with the condiments early Friday morning.
"We have a co-op, and we wanted to do something for the first responders," Matt Baldwin said. "We came up with this idea together in a meeting. We're doing this in our locations in Okmulgee, Okemah, Henryetta, Checotah as well as Muskogee. All of Tulsa is doing it and and Arkansas is doing it as well."
Bama Pies in Tulsa produced the hotcakes, Mary Baldwin said.
"We're just excited that we can help (the first responders) and show our appreciation," she said. "They do so much for the communities. This is just a small bit that we can say, 'Hey, we appreciate it' and they do such good work at the hospitals. They take on the majority of hard work while we have to stay at home."
After the hospital, the Baldwins, along with area supervisor Ronald Holden, dropped off 35 orders each to the Muskogee Police Department and Muskogee Fire Department.
The Baldwins came from their home in Morris.
"It's only 30 miles away. It's not that far," Matt Baldwin said. "That's right in the middle of our patch of stores. Hotcakes are easy because you can take them home, microwave them or eat them right then."
Sargent was waiting to eat his order and making sure the rest of the hospital staff got theirs first.
"McDonald's is probably not getting as much business as they were before," he said. "They're losing some money, but they can still go out and give back to the community like this. It's a great gesture. This will feed the staff."
Knowing the hospital staff was going to be fed brought another smile to the Baldwin's faces.
"They're our local hometown heroes," he said. "They're doing all of the work.
"As you go down the street, you don't see the traffic but you go by the hospitals and see a lot of cars in the parking lot. You know something's going on in there. If they don't have a lot of patients, they're preparing or doing a lot of testing. The world is different now."
