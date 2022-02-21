McPeak 'shines' on 2022 AFR Cooperative Policy Committee

NORMAN — Jerry McPeak, Warner, has completed his term on the 2022 American Farmers & Ranchers/Oklahoma Farmers Union Policy Committee.
The committee convened Feb. 11 in Norman for the final time to discuss proposed changes and additions to the organization’s policy. The committee also met in December 2021 and January 2022.
Each year, AFR selects policy committee members from across Oklahoma. The appointed individuals represent an accomplished and diverse group across the broadest spectrum of the AFR Cooperative membership.
McPeak served rural Oklahoma as a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 2004 to 2016. McPeak is considered a pillar of Connors State College.
A member of the Muscogee Nation, McPeak began his teaching career in 1978 and built the CSC livestock judging program into national dominance during his 27 years as coach. In 1982, McPeak founded BE A CHAMP Show Cattle and Lamb Camp, which recently celebrated 38 years with the McPeak family at the helm.
Committee members play an integral role in policy development. Policies created or altered during committee meetings and adopted by delegates during the organization’s annual state convention govern AFR's legislative efforts through the next year.
AFR officials said McPeak was an integral member of the policy committee, leading and introducing many discussion topics.
“The AFR policy process is a model of grassroots legislative efforts in action,” AFR Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh said. “Because many of our policies originate from resolutions crafted in our local and county organizations, AFR members know their voices are heard at the state and national level.”
Topics of this year’s policy discussion included Oklahoma’s medical marijuana industry, truth-in-labeling standards, dysfunction in America’s fed cattle markets, antitrust enforcement in agriculture, and Oklahoma fencing laws. Other topics included rural broadband and healthcare, the “right to repair,” public education funding, agricultural trade, and the timely removal of discharged agriculture-related liens.
Representatives from an array of organizations presented to the AFR Policy Committee, including the Oklahoma Agricultural Cooperatives Council, Oklahoma Livestock Marketing Association, Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association, Royalty Owner Coalition of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Rural Water Association, and others.
AFR Cooperative is a membership services organization established in 1905 as Oklahoma Farmers Union. AFR provides educational, legislative and cooperative programs across the state and serves as a watchdog for Oklahoma’s family farmers and ranchers and rural communities.
The organization actively supports the state’s agricultural industry and rural populations. Membership consists of farmers involved in production agriculture and non-farmers who add their voice in support of AFR principles.
