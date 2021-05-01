Mixed shipping report reflects shifting markets

Shipping activity at the Port of Muskogee remained mixed during the first quarter of 2021, reflecting a change in seasons and reports of scaled-back purchases by some local manufacturers.
Data released this week by the Muskogee City-County Port Authority show barge tonnage improved during the first quarter of 2021 when compared to the first three months of the preceding year. But first-quarter rail tonnage came in significantly lower than totals recorded for the same period a year ago.
Fred Taylor, who manages business development and special projects at the Port of Muskogee, said the port had a "pretty good run of fertilizer tonnage," but shipments have slowed with the arrival of spring. He said QLF's shipments also tapered off as the cattle industry's need for supplemental feed declined with the greening of pastures.
"We are continuing to see throughout the industry right now a rhythm of sputter," Taylor said. "Things will pick up just a little bit, and then they'll drop right back off — it's economic driven tonnage right now."
Barge tonnage recorded during the first three months of the year totaled 106,544 tons. That’s a 10.19% increase from the first-quarter total of 95,684 tons reported in 2020.
Barge cargo in March consisted of imported commodities that included fertilizer, nepheline syenite, steel coils, clay, cane molasses and rebar. There were no commodities exported by barge in March.
Rail tonnage in March totaling 11,328 tons reflects a 196% — or 22,267 ton — decline from the 33,595 tons shipped by rail during the same month in 2020. Year-to-date rail cargo totaled 39,927 tons, down 167% from the 106,647 tons reported during the first quarter of the 2020.
Imported commodities arriving in March by rail consisted primarily of steel and asphalt, which arrived along with 13 other commodities on 99 cars. Rail exports, which left the port on 33 cars, consisted entirely of pipe.
Taylor said HollyFrontier, an independent petroleum refiner based in Dallas, "continually uses the port to store rail cars." While that generates revenue for the port, he said something in that "industry is not working when that happens," and "they are reducing their car fleet, which is going to reduce our storage amount of revenue from HollyFrontier."
That loss may be offset by a new deal with the Dallas-based refiner, which Taylor said had asked about the port's capability to load asphalt on railroad cars at the port.
"We're their first call when they do have pick-ups in the market and they need to store cars," Taylor said. "Hopefully this asphalt loading will turn into a nice little piece of business."
Truck cargo tracked in March totaled 89,815 tons, a decline of 2.13% — or 1,910 tons — from the 91,753 tons reported for the same month in 2020. The first-quarter total of 201,924 tons represents a 8.30% decrease from the 218,678 tons reported during the first three months of 2020.
Pipe, steel coils and steel made up most of the cargo — by weight — imported by truck during the month of March, with 17 other commodities hauled to the port by 586 trucks. Exported goods consisted primarily of fertilizer, clay, nepheline syenite, asphalt and rebar, which left the port along with 16 other commodities on trailers pulled by 4,013 trucks.
