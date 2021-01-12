Muskogee boys basketball coach Lynwood Wade said the Roughers’ 67-57 win over Class 6A No. 11 Tulsa Union was a learning experience.
“We learned how to win tonight,” Wade said. “I’m very proud of our group as a whole. We came out and played team basketball.”
Xavier Brown led the way for Muskogee (5-3) with 24 points while Mekion Payne had 20 points.
The Roughers led 22-15 after one quarter, 38-25 at the half and 57-40 at the end of the third.
The Muskogee coach said he was most proud of the way his guys regrouped after Union made a run at them in the fourth quarter.
“We hit the open man and after we hit the open man, the guys made shots,” Wade said. “We kind of blew a lead a little bit but we dug back in and hunkered back down and came out with a big win at home against a ranked team.”
The Roughers take to the floor again Friday in Ron Milam Gymnasium against Bartlesville.
“We’ll celebrate this win tonight, then it’s watch tape tomorrow,” Wade said. “We’ll study their tendencies and get a game plan ready. Tonight’s game plan was for Union and Friday’s will be for Bartlesville.
Girls
Union 45, Muskogee 22
It was a rough one for the Lady Roughers as they were outscored 24-14 in the first half by 6A No. 2 Tulsa Union and could never make up the ground.
“We struggled offensively and you can contribute that to Union,” said Muskogee coach Jeremy Ford. “On the offensive end of the floor it was one of those nights and you have to credit Union’s defense with everything they took away from us.”
Tea Meyers led Muskogee (4-6) with eight points.
Muskogee is next in action on Friday at Ron Milam Gymnasium hosting Bartlesville.
“My focus now is on Bartlesville,” Ford said. “We’ve got to prep for them and take this film from tonight and grow from it and learn from it.”
