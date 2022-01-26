Muskogee Communications plans to break ground at John T. Griffin Industrial Park for construction of a 12,000-square-foot building.
Vice President Scott Wilson said the expansion represents a $1 million investment for the company that has been a Gold Level partner with Motorola since the early 1970s. Wilson said the company needs "more office and warehouse space and employees."
"With the help of the Muskogee City-County Port Authority, we have located a suitable piece of property to fulfill these needs," Wilson said. "We will be buying 10.25 acres from the city of Muskogee in the Southside Industrial Park."
Port of Muskogee Director Kimbra Scott, who is coordinating infrastructure improvements at the industrial park, said Muskogee Communications is a "well-respected company." She described its expansion plans as a "great accomplishment."
"I'm pleased for Muskogee Communications and its growing success in the wireless communications industry," Scott said. "Scott Wilson's commitment to the economic development of our city is much appreciated."
Muskogee Communications employs a team of experienced engineers and technicians who provide advanced services for wireless communications systems. Services include systems project management, working closely with customers throughout planning, installation and testing of Motorola equipment.
Muskogee Economic Development Director Leon Davis said the communications company is a vital contributor to the city's economic well-being.
"Our nation is at a crucial stage of evolution, spear-headed by advancements in smart technologies and cutting-edge communications platforms," Davis said. "Such technologies are what allows our economy to continue to function during this challenge pandemic-riddled era of our history."
Davis commended Wilson for his commitment to Muskogee as he expands the business and "his willingness to contribute to the technological evolution of Muskogee."
City councilors and Muskogee County commissioners agreed to share the costs of infrastructure improvements at the industrial park, using American Rescue Plan Act funds. Scott said state transportation funds available for industrial access roads also will be used to support development of the area.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said the investment by Muskogee Communications is an example of the city's commitment to expanding and recruiting technology-based companies. He said the company "is a leader in their field," and its "investment says to us and others watching that Muskogee is on the path to being great."
