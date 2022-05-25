Two candidates running for office will speak at the May 26 Democratic Party meeting.
Dr. Warigia Bowman, candidate for an Oklahoma Corporation Commission seat, and Naomi Andrews, candidate for Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District will address the group.
Bowman is an associate professor at the University of Tulsa Law School. She is a widely published expert on public safety, infrastructure and water and energy.
Andrews is the only Democrat running for the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin. She is the mother of four children, and she has spent her career in communications. Andrews is currently director of marketing and development for the Kingsley-Kleiman Group and executive director at the Center for Plain Language.
In addition to these guests the Democrat Women’s group will present the 2022-23 JoBeth Michele Haley Memorial Scholarship. The group will also receive an update on mailers and door hangers from Outreach Chairperson Kathryn White.
The meeting is 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center in Muskogee. All Democrats are urged to attend and welcome our guests to Muskogee.
INFORMATION: Judy Ross Moore, Muskogee County Democrat Chair, (918) 685-2219, judycalvinmoore@gmail.com.
