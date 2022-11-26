ADA — Maybe it’s just a lesson that had to be learned the hard way.
A senior-heavy Choctaw Yellowjackets through everything but the sink at Muskogee early, sending them to the canvas in a matter of four minutes. The 16-0 lead held up in what became a 45-20 loss for the Roughers in the Class 6AII semifinals Friday night at Koi Ishto Stadium on the East Central University campus.
Choctaw drove 71 yards in nine plays to start the game, taking just over three-minutes to do so.
Muskogee quarterback Jamarian Ficklin’s first pass was deflected into the hands of R.J. Jackson, who took it 10 yards for a pick six. That along with two-for-two on two-point conversions put the Roughers in a 16-0 hole with 8:12 on the first-quarter clock.
“That was a reflection of the whole game,” said Muskogee head coach Travis Hill of the opening four minutes. “We were lost and never really found ourselves, to be honest with you.”
The Roughers had five turnovers — Ficklin was intercepted three times and there were two fumbles. All that, coming off a quarterfinal win against Ponca City where they survived four turnovers and won.
Then, four minutes into the second quarter, Choctaw quarterback Steele Wasel scored on a seven-yard keeper, and it was 23-0.
With 7:37 to go in the half. Muskogee punched back. Brandon Tolbert carried for 16, then three consecutive pass completions by Ficklin, the last to the corner to Anthony Watson for 31 yards, made it 23-6.
The Roughers forced a punt, but starting at their own 1, FIcklin hit Beasley for 17, then Tolbert turned the ball over on a fumble. Wasel tossed a 9-yard touchdown to Connor Stover and the Yellowjackets led 30-6.
Both teams had a pair of third-quarter scores.
Wasel connected with Stover on a 39-yard touchdown to start the third. Ficklin’s 1-yard run answered it, just after his 24-yard toss to a leaping Kayden McGee inside the pylon at the 1, on a drive that began on Ayden Kemp’s fumble recovery at the Choctaw 25.
Latrell Ray’s 6-yard run made it 45-12 with 2:23 to play, and Ficklin came back, finding Tolbert on a 65-yard touchdown, Tolbert outracing coverage after the catch at the Choctaw 40.
Tolbert had 112 yards receiving on five catches, all in the second half.
But the tale was told early.
“This coaching staff and these young men don’t want excuses but reality does set in. You got a team playing fast and you’ve got a team trying to figure it out,” Hill said, his team finishing at 10-2 after going 2-8 in 2021. “With that being said, I was worried a little about how we’d respond but our kids didn’t quit.”
That will be something to build on.
Hill told his seniors they will get rings if next year’s team wins a gold ball with a vast nucleus coming back.
“You built this,” he said.
Tolbert, one of those seniors, will welcome that.
“We gave it our best shot,” he said. “They’ll do better next year. They’ll learn from us and they got all my support.”
Ficklin will lead the returnees as a junior and third-year signal caller.
“We’ll expand our playbook. We expanded it this year, but we can add a lot to what we already know,” he said.
Choctaw (11-1) will play Stillwater, a 33-28 winner over Edmond Deer Creek, at Edmond next Friday.
Choctaw 45, Muskogee 20
Muskogee06140 — 20
Choctaw1614150 — 45
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
Choc: Juju Smith 7 run (Will Smith pass from Steele Wasel), 8:55.
Choc: R.J. Jackson 10 interception return (Latrell Ray run), 8:12.
Second quarter
Choc: Steele Wasel 7 run (Tommy Yousey kick), 8:42.
Musk: Anthony Watson 31 pass from Jamarian Ficklin (kick failed), 7:37.
Choc: Connor Stover 9 pass from Wasel (Yousey kick), 2:07.
Third quarter
Choc: Stover 39 pass from Wasel (Ray run), 8:11.
Musk: Ficklin 1 run (pass failed), 4:51.
Choc: Ray 6 run (Yousey kick), 2:23.
Musk: Brandon Tolbert 65 pass from Ficklin (McGee pass from Ficklin), 0:42.
TEAM STATS
MHSCHS
First Downs1728
Rushes-Yards18-7837-193
Passing Yards265327
Passes C-A-I15-30-322-33-1
Punts-Avg.4-301-50
Fumbles-Lost2-22-2
Penalties-Yards9-8416-156
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Musk, Ficklin 14-22. Choc, Ray 20-48, Smith 6-48.
Passing: Musk, Ficklin 13-24-245 (2 TD).. Choc, Wasel 22-33-327 (2 TD).
Receiving: Mus, Tolbert 5-112 (TD). Choc: Jax Smith 7-92. Stover 4-85 (2 TD).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.