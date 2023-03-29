“My Dad is a Hitman: A Misguided Dream of Wealth and Adventure” (Fat Cat Publishing, 2022) by Muskogee native B.C. Hix is now out in print and ready to be devoured by middle school students and young adults whose interests veer toward action and adventure.
Opening on the Amazon charts at number 21, it soon moved up to 11 and then gained notice as the number two hot new release.
Hix, a 1997 graduate of Muskogee High School, and known to friends as Casey, first became acquainted with artistic expression through his Indian Art class.
Hix says his writing skills and creativity were amplified in an Advanced Placement English course, crediting his teacher, Sandy Brewer, with fomenting his interest and ability. Her simple assignment to write what you see, feel, hear and taste stuck with him and influenced his later writing.
A college professor further encouraged him to enter writing contests.
The last 20 years, however, have taken Hix on an adventure, not in writing, but in law enforcement. His experiences in this field have exposed him to many situations and characters upon which he can draw inspiration for plot and character development.
The two main characters in his novel are Larry and Luke Wimms, a father and reluctant son duo who inadvertently fall into a murder-for-hire scheme.
Down and out on his luck, dad Larry assumes the identity of a hitman who met with foul play in a harebrained scheme to cash in on the hitman’s pay. Luke is a wary partner in crime, but loves his dad and looks out for him along the way.
Full of plot twists and a surprise ending, “My Dad is a Hitman” is an entertaining tour d’ force for mid-level readers. Think of it as Ian Fleming’s James Bond for middle school students.
Find “My Dad is a Hitman: A Misguided Dream of Wealth and Adventure” on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, or other book sellers. Follow B.C. Hix on Facebook and on his website at www.bchixauthor.com.
Hix provides the following ham slider recipe used at his book launch party and suggested by his daughter who is an avid cook. This would be perfect for any springtime brunch.
Ham and Swiss Sliders
1 12 ct. package of Hawaiian sweet rolls
1/2 cup horseradish sauce
3/4 pound sliced deli ham
6 slices Swiss cheese, halved
1/2 cup butter, cubed
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard
2 teaspoons poppy seeds
1-1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
Without separating rolls, cut rolls in half horizontally; arrange bottom halves of rolls in a greased 9x9-inch baking pan. Spread cut side of roll bottoms with horseradish sauce. Layer with ham and cheese; replace tops. In a small skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Stir in remaining ingredients. Pour over rolls. Refrigerate, covered, several hours or overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove rolls from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Bake, covered, 25 minutes until tops are golden brown.
Reach Melony Carey at foodbythebook@gmail.com or (918) 683-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.