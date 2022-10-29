Muskogee football fans might have thought Halloween came early Friday night and the Rougher football team was the under an evil witch’s spell in the first half.
But Muskogee cast off the evil spirits and played like the unbeaten team its been all season as they shut out the Bartlesville Bruins in the final two quarters on the way to a 61-28 victory, putting the Roughers at 9-0 for the first time since 1980 and sets up next week’s showdown for the District 6AII-1 district championship with top-ranked and undefeated Stillwater.
Muskogee took the ball inside the Bruin 10-yard line twice in the first quarter only to come away with no points. Meanwhile, Bartlesville used the passing of sophomore quarterback Nate Neal and the running of fellow sophomore PJ Wallace to take their first possession 86 yards in eight plays scoring on an 11-yard pass from Neal to Damien Niko to put the Roughers in the unusual position of trailing in a game 7-0.
Then, in a span of two minutes to end the first quarter, things went wild.
After the Roughers were ruled just short of a touchdown on a fourth down at the Bruin one, Bartlesville ran three plays and punted. A high snap out of the end zone resulted in a safety for Muskogee. After the Bruins kicked it back, Ondraye Beasley broke loose on a 55-yard scoring dash to put Muskogee up 9-7.
But back came the Bruins on an 86-yard screen pass to Wallace for a score to lift Bartlesville back into the lead and then as the first quarter was coming to a close, Brandon Tolbert broke a 66-yard scoring run to put Muskogee back up.16-14 with 15 seconds showing.
Muskogee got a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter by quarterback Jamarian Ficklin, one to Kaden McGee for 6 yards and one to Anthony Watson for 25 yards sandwiched around a 77-yard, 10 play scoring drive by the Bruins. Darrion Armstrong added a 33-yard field goal to give the Roughers a 31-21 lead, but the Bruins closed out the half on pick six of a Ficklin pass by Niko to make it 31-28 at intermission. The Roughers were also their own worst enemy committing 10 penalties in the first half for 75 yards.
One might have thought that coach Travis Hill would have some heated words for his crew at halftime but that wasn’t the case.
“I could have been upset but I really wasn’t,” said Hill. “Now we did make some mistakes on defense which cost us on that screen pass and we had some busted coverages on their passes. But we calmly talked about correcting those problems and fixing our lack of finishing on drives and I give credit to the kids for picking themselves up and taking charge in the second half.”
After Tolbert recovered a fumble on the Bruins first possession of the third quarter, Ficklin found Watson on another slant pattern for a 21 yard score. As the quarter wound down, the Muskogee defense limited Bartlesville to just nine more plays while the offense continued to grind away scoring on a 26 yard Armstrong field goal and a Ficklin-to-McGee 32 yard scoring pass to make it 47-28.
Watson and Ficklin would hook for a a third touchdown in the fourth quarter and Ficklin would score himself on a two-yard run to give the Roughers 30 unanswered second half points. On the defense, Deyonn Bowler would add a pair of interceptions and Ayden Kemp came up with one to thwart the Bruins passing efforts.
The down sides in the game were an ankle sprain suffered by Beasley and the penalties — 19 for 177 yards.
“The penalties are a little frustrating and that’s all about mental focus but we didn’t have many flagrant type penalties or retaliation penalties,” said Hill.
Now, it’s a title on the line.
“I think it’s great for the community to have two 9-0 football teams coming in here to play for the district title,” Hill said. “I haven’t seen a lot of film on them, but I know they play a unique kind of defense and that they’ll come in there with the idea of cramming the ball down our throats.”
B’ville141400— 28
Muskogee16151614— 61
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
BHS-Damien Niko 11 pass from Nate Neal (Chase Eaves kick), 6:25,
MHS- Safety, 2:12.
MHS- Ondraye Beasley 55 run (Darrion Armstrong kick), 1:59.
BHS- BJ Wallace 86 pass from Neal (Eaves kick), 1:08
MHS-Brandon Tolbert 66 run (Armstrong kick), :15.
Second quarter
MHS-Kaden McGee 6 pass from Ficklin (kick failed), 8:16.
MHS-Anthony Watson 25 pass from Ficklin (conversion failed), 8:02.
BHS-Noah Darnell 9 pass from Neal (Eaves kick), 4:28.
MHS-Armstrong 26 FG, 1:20.
BHS- Niko 40 interception return. (Eaves kick), :23.
Third quarter
MHS-Watson 21 pass from Ficklin. (kick failed), 10:33.
MHS-Armstrong 21 FG, 2:44,
MHS-McGee 32 pass from Ficklin (Armstrong kick), :15.
Fourth quarter
MHS- Watson 48 pass from Fickin. (Armstrong kick), 11:05.
MHS-Ficklin 2 run (Armstrong kick), 7:01
TEAM STATS
BHSMHS
First Downs819
Rushes-yards38-12337-385 Passing yards219210
Passes (C-A-I)7-21-414-21-1
Punts (avg.)2-272-38
Fumbles-lost 1-10-0
Penalties-yds11-13719-177
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: BHS Wallace 29-115; MHS: LaTavion Johnson 16-115.
PASSING: BHS Neal 7-21-219 (3 TD) ; MHS: Ficklin 14-21-210 (5 TD).
RECEIVING: BHS; Niko 3-75; MHS: Watson 3-94 (3 TD).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.