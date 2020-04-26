OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE: Jayne takes on challenges

Muskogee native Lillian Jayne doesn’t shy away from trying new things.
“I really like a lot of challenges,” she said. “It would be nice to make life easy and go on to the next thing, but I’ve never been able to do that.”
Jayne’s father owned several Muskogee movie theaters, including the Ritz. She started working there at age 11.
“By the time I was 17, I was a union projectionist and I ran the movies,” she said. “By the time I was 18, my dad would take a vacation for a week and I would run the theaters.”
She recalled meeting Howard Jayne, who would become her husband, at the movies.
Lillian Jayne graduated from Muskogee Central High School in 1966.
“The first year I went to University of Tulsa because my mother wanted me to be in a sorority,” she said. “But Howard was going to Northeastern and I wanted to be as close to Howard as I could be, so after the first year I went to Northeastern.”
She taught elementary and junior high for 30 years.
In the late 1990s, Jayne retired from teaching and ran for Muskogee County treasurer.
“Then after all that, I went into real estate,” she said, recalling Gary Dunlap, a friend from high school, asked her to sell houses with him.
She started her business in 2007.
Jayne kept finding other challenges.
“I was selling a man’s house about 2010, he was moving to Colorado and he didn’t want to keep his parrot,” she said.
That parrot, Buddy, started her bird collection. The day Jayne got Buddy, she got him a parakeet friend named Tinkerbell. She got Oscar, a cockatiel, from another client. Then she got a baby parrot named Arthur.
She also began taking dance lessons and got involved with the annual Senior Follies productions.
“I like to try different things,” Jayne said. “I don’t mind being challenged.”
Career of
teaching
Lillian Jayne recalled teaching at the old two-story Whittier Elementary building in 1970.
“The cafeteria was in the basement,” she recalled. “It was kind of like going to the dungeon.”
Over the next 16 years, she taught first, second and third grades there.
“We’d sing about arithmetic, and we played games with math,” she said. “I never gave them papers. We’d play games and they’d do their math facts as fast as anyone you’ve ever seen.”
Jayne then taught four years at Grant Foreman Elementary.
Then came 10 years teaching seventh-grade English at Alice Robertson.
“If you can do that job, you can do almost anything,” Jayne said, calling pre-adolescence “a whole new ballgame.”
Discipline is the main challenge, she said.
“Seventh-graders have real big bodies and they’re learning about life, and sometimes they’re not always that nice because they’re learning about all that stuff,” Jayne said. “You have to finally get to where you’re teaching little children but their bodies are just big. Sometimes they don’t act the way they should, but your job is to be a professional and teach them the proper way to act.”
Birds became
feathered friends
Jayne says the biggest challenge of owning birds is their tendency to bite.
“You have to teach them not to bite you,” Jayne said. “It says in the bird book that if they bite you, don’t scream because they really like that, and they’ll do it more.”
She said it took about two or three days to teach young Arthur not to bite.
“Buddy, when I got him, was already 8 years old and nobody had ever touched Buddy,” she said. “It took me three years before I could hold him and pet him.”
Jayne said she has learned to be patient with her birds.
“Birds are not pets, they are companions,” she said. “You have to learn that you might want them to do something, but they might not want to. You need to respect that.”
The patience pays off, however.
“They are wonderful creatures,” she said. “They are smart. They do what I tell them to do. They understand ‘no, no, no.’ They’re just amazing.”
She recalled having to work to get Arthur to talk, but Buddy was “quite the talker when I got him.”
Jayne keeps the birds at her real estate office. She said visitors often try to get the parrots to talk or interact.
“They’re extremely shy until they know you,” she said. “They will talk more if they know you.”
At ease
on stage
Jayne began taking dance lessons with Isabel Cockle in 2008.
“It’s wonderful exercise,” Jayne said. “I don’t like to do calisthenics. Dancing is just really good exercise and it’s a lot more fun.”
She recalled how tickled she felt when Cockle asked her to be in the Senior Follies in 2010.
“I said ‘I want to be in one of those comedy skits, I can be pretty funny,’” Jayne recalled.
Jayne has been in every Senior Follies since then.
She said she does about three comedy skits at each production. It takes about a month and a half to two months of practice to memorize the skits, she said, adding that her husband works with her every night.
“I love the comedy skits Ben Robinson and I do together,” she said. “We’re two old people taking snipes at each other. He is always George and I am always Molly.”
Dancing is another challenge, she said.
“I’m not Ginger Rogers,” she said. “You have to practice a lot.”
The practice is worth it.
“I love to be on stage in front of other people,” she said. “I don’t ever feel nervous or embarrassed. I like it.”
