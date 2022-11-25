THUMBS UP to everyone who participates in Small Business Saturday by shopping at locally owned businesses.
Small Business Saturday is a way for residents to give local store owners a boost for the holidays, simply by shopping local.
Small Business Saturday will be celebrated for the 15th year the Saturday following Thanksgiving, the day after Black Friday, the traditional start of the holiday shopping season. Shop Small is a movement encouraging people to shop at small businesses; millions of individuals, businesses, and communities have embraced it nationwide, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Shopping small businesses locally infuses the local economy and keeps your tax dollars in Muskogee.
It's also a great way to find unusual, one-of-a-kind gifts that you can't find anywhere else. It's a great way to meet store owners and members of the community who depend on local shoppers' business to keep them going.
Encourage others to shop local. You never know what treasures you will find.
• • •
THUMBS UP to everyone in the community who volunteered their time to help out with Thanksgiving meals for others.
A number of churches and organizations offered free meals for those in need, and sometimes, those who just need a little companionship and conversation.
Although the Ark of Faith had to try to recover after a fire swept through their building in March. They've been working hard to keep the organization stable and continue with as many services as they are able to provide. Thanksgiving dinner at the Ark has been a staple for Muskogee residents.
Volunteers at St. Paul United Methodist Church prepare enough food for 300 at its annual feast. During COVID, they managed to have Thanksgiving dinner, but it was on a drive-thru basis.
Volunteers in Warner, Wagoner, Fort Gibson and just about every town around planned meals so that no one would have to do without Thanksgiving dinner.
And a special shout out to Oktaha High School FFA members who served dinner and spent some time with residents at Broadway Manor. Residents enjoyed a pre-Thanksgiving lunch that consisted of brisket, potato salad, beans, salad and a roll. These students have discovered the joy of serving their community all while touching the hearts of others.
