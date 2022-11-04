Two unbeatens at 9-0 battling for a District 6AII-1 championship Thursday night at Rougher Village found themselves in a 14-all stalemate at the half, and there was every reason to believe it might be that kind of game to the end.
One’s pedigree took over in the second half
Gage Gundy run for two second half touchdowns and a dominating Stillwater blitz stuffed Muskogee’s shorthanded offense — one that dealt with that better in the first half — and emerged as the final unbeaten in 6AII with a 38-21 win over Muskogee at Rougher Village.
Gundy started the second half engineering a 10-play, 67-yard drive that took 3:37 off the clock. He connected with senior Julius Talley on passes covering 27 and 18 yards, then later took it over from the 4.
A shanked punt set up Stillwater’s next score, a 42-yard Corbin Grant field goal a little over two minutes later. It would be part of a 24-0 run that ended with Gundy’s 47-yard run on a fourth-and-2 play with just under four minutes remaining.
A lot of things went wrong during that time, but it might have started with a lapse of concentration. Two plays into their first drive of the second half, the Pioneers faced a third-and-8 at their own 35. Two consecutive offsides penalties on Muskogee gave Stillwater a first down.
That caught Travis Hill’s attention.
“You take that away, you don’t know where you’re going to be standing,” he said.
It became more or less ominous with a team on this stage for the first time in a while, a program that was 2-8 only a year ago, and a contrast between a senior quarterback and a sophomore.
The Stillwater blitz kept Jamarian Ficklin off balance. Muskogee did not punt until the third quarter. It punted three times in that quarter, one a 10-yard shank off the foot of their quarterback in his double duty.
Chip, chip, away.
While concerned about stopping the Stillwater ground game, Hill admitted he wasn’t too focused on Gundy being a part of that in preparation. Most of the season, Noah Roberts had carried water of that water lined up behind Gundy. He came in with 1,272 yards on the ground and finished with 107 tough yards, but it was Gundy’s runs that kept the sticks moving, and then the dagger from midfield that knocked the Roughers out.
“I didn’t think (Gundy) would be the one who would bring the icing, but he definitely hurt us with some huge runs, carrying our people on him and sustaining drives,” Hill said.
“The senior might have been a little more composed than that sophomore on this night.”
Gundy, with his somewhat famous father Mike watching from a room in the press box, finished with 114 yards on 15 carries.
“We’ve talked about it all year, needing it for a game like this,” the younger Gundy said. “We won from a physical standpoint.”
Then he gave a nod to his vanquished opponent.
“Best team we’ve played all year,” he said.
He opened the scoring on a 1-yard run which capped a 43-yard march after the first of two Ficklin interceptions. This one was a fluke of sorts, tipped at the line of scrimmage intended in the short for LaTavion Johnson. Cameron Johnson made the pick in the flat.
Ficklin recovered to lead an 80-yard march. Without receiver Ondraye Beasley (ankle) and a very limited Jayden Bell, Ficklin turned to Kayden McGee for 25 to the Stillwater 45, then three plays later hit McGee down the sideline past his man coverage to the 4. Two plays later Ficklin scored from the 1.
Back came the Pioneers.
Gundy led a 67-yard drive in eight plays, hitting Heston Thompson perfectly on an over the shoulder catch at the goal line with 1:59 left in the opening quarter.
The Rougher defense stiffened after Ficklin’s second interception, forcing a punt. What followed was a 10-play, 95-yard march. On a fourth-and-2 with under a minute to go, and lined up in a blast formation, LaTavion Johnson took the snap from the wildcat spot and threw over the top of the defense to a crossing tight end Anthony Watson, who momentarily bobbled but kept possession as he went in to the end zone, the contest knotted with Darrion Armstrong’s second extra point.
That drive got a boost on a late hit on Jayden Swanson after a 2-yard catch then a roughing the passer call on the ensuing play. Bell, playing with a soft cast on one hand, made a grab for 23 yards to the Pioneer 31 with just over 2 minutes to go in the half.
Bell would show up again, on a 3-yard touchdown toss with :34 left in the contest. On that drive, running back Brandon Tolbert topped the 100-yard mark in rushing, finishing with 108 on 15 carries.
McGee, who finished with six catches for 105 yards, had an optimistic reflection.
“First, we didn’t come out flat,” he said. “Second, we were missing key players and still made some big plays. Third, we had the momentum at the half.
“Fourth, we’ll be back. We’ll get well. I think we’re good, and we’ll be going hard every play.”
Ficklin also knows better, healthier times are coming.
“Missing some athletes in positions made it hard to read the field at times,” he said. “We’ll get them back. We’ll see (Stillwater) at state and I think we will capitalize off it.”
Hill would have liked to have heard that. His postgame talk to his team was about how they now handle setback number one.
“It’s a learning experience,” he said. “And part of that learning is how we’ll respond.”
They’ll have two weeks to do so, with next week’s bye week, then will host the winner between Ponca City and Tahlequah.
Hill welcomes the bye.
“Out of 10 district championship games I’ve been a part of as a coach, we’ve never had to settle it in game 10,” he said. “If it were any other week 10, I’d want to go back at it next week.
“But this was a championship environment, a lot of big hits, a lot of pops. For us, it’s time to go back, watch film, and get our composure back.”
stillwater 38,
Muskogee 21
Stillwater1401014— 38
Muskogee7707 — 21
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
Stil-Gage Gundy 1 run (Corbin Grant kick), 8:04.
Mus-Jamarian Ficklin 1 run (Darrion Armstrong kick), 4:34.
Stil-Heston Thompson 23 pass from Gundy (Grant kick), 1:59.
Second quarter
Mus-Anthony Watson 23 pass from LaTavion Jonnson (Armstrong kick), 0:34.
Third quarter
Stil-Gundy 4 run (Grant kick), 8:23.
Stil-Grant FG 42, 6:06.
Fourth quarter
Stil-Noah Roberts 8 run (Grant kick), 8:59.
Stil-Gundy 47 run (Grant kick), 3:46.
Mus-Jayden Bell 3 pass from Ficklin (Armstrong kick), :34.
TEAM STATS
SHSMHS
First Downs2220
Rushes-Yards43-27231-155
Passing Yards108274
Passes C-A-I13-18-019-27
Punts-Avg.1-453-26.6
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards5-607-63
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Stil, Gundy 15-114 (3 TD), Roberts 20-107 (TD). Mus, Brandon Tolbert 15-108.
Passing: Stil, Gundy 13-18-108 (TD). Mus, Ficklin 18-26-248 (2 TD).
Receiving: Stil, Julius Talley 3-44, Thompson 4-37 (TD).
