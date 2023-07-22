Sam Fidone is the king of the All Pro Tour tournaments in Muskogee.
Fidone won the 2023 APT Health and Wellness Center Real Okie Championship on Saturday at Muskogee Golf Club with a 23-under-par 257 finish. He takes home $20,000.
This is the fourth Real Okie Championship and Fidone’s third victory. He won it in 2020 (16 under) and 2021 (18 under).
Fidone stayed consistent through the four-day tournament. He scored three consecutive 5-under-par 65s and finished the tournament with an 8-under 62.
Fidone championed the back nine of the course. He was 19 under on the back nine for the week.
Logan McCracken finished second with a 21-under 259. Muskogee native Mesa Falleur was low amateur for the week at 14-under 266, tied for 10th.
At last year’s Real Okie Championship, the winning score was 11-under and was played in early May. Fidone said the tournament being played in late July and great weather helped the field score lower than before.
“I’d imagine that it being played at this time of the year helped,” Fidone said. “There’s a lot less wind this week versus what normally is and then normally you’d have some bad weather at least once or twice. I think the whole field was fortunate we got away with one rain delay. We had incredible weather this week.”
Fidone’s most important hole wasn’t one of the eight holes he birdied Saturday, it was the hole he almost made bogey.
Fidone sent his tee shot left of the green into the tall grass on the par-3 seventh hole. Fidone lifted the ball toward the flag stick for his second shot, but it rolled past the hole and drifted down a small slope on the green. He had a long putt to save par. His putt went from right to left and lipped in the hole.
“I had flashbacks on that hole the first year because I hit it out of bounds. I hit that shot and then I’m thinking ‘here we go, again,’” Fidone said. “I mean that was the biggest fist pump I’ve done in a couple years. Hole seven was the biggest hole the entire day.”
To view the leaderboard for the Real Okie Championship, click here.
