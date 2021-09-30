Mayor Marlon Coleman emphasized the importance of manufacturing to the local economy during an event on Thursday and predicted even greater things to come as he declared Industry Appreciation Week in Muskogee.
"I don't care how much land and political capital Pryor seems to have, they will never hold hold a candle to the quality of people we have in Muskogee," Coleman said, referencing Mid-America Industrial Park's recent deal with Canoo, an EV startup. "They will never be able to hold a candle to the type of work ethic and leadership we see from our manufacturing alliance right here."
He said that work ethic was exemplified during the pandemic, when many local manufacturers kept their doors open and continued production while plants were shuttered in other parts of the country. Some local manufacturers shifted production to match market demands that were shifting as a result of the pandemic.
"As your mayor, that speaks volumes to your character and your work ethic," Coleman said during his presentation to the Greater Muskogee Manufacturing Alliance. "We are made up of a society of hard work ..., of a society of people who believe in the American Dream and the rights to life, liberty, and happiness — all of that happens because of you."
Coleman told those who gathered to celebrate local manufacturers he is optimistic about Muskogee's future and the prospect of an expanding its manufacturing base. The mayor said the outlook for manufacturing in Oklahoma is great.
"I think in Muskogee we're even better than great," Coleman said. "I think we are setting the trajectory in northeastern Oklahoma."
GMMA was created in July 2008 by Muskogee Development’s Established Industries Committee at the request of manufacturers who wanted a forum that would help them build networks. The alliance facilitates shared learning and provides a platform from which local manufacturers can deliver a unified message.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.