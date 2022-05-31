Our Summer Reading Program kick-off was a tremendous success! Thanks to the generosity of the Town of Fort Gibson, 250 kids of all ages got to pet goats, chickens, ducks, rabbits and tiny, tiny pigs that will eventually grow to 100 pounds.
Special performers begin this week with Meghan Casey and Rocky Mountain Puppets. Meghan’s dad introduced her to puppets as soon as she was born. By age 6, Meghan completed the Maher Course of Advanced Ventriloquism.
In 2013, Terry Fator (from Season 2 of America’s Got Talent) presented Meghan with the Clinton Detweilier Scholarship. Since that time, she has won numerous awards.
According to the Rocky Mountain Puppet website, “... Meghan loves performing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and The Children’s Hospital in Denver. While attending CSU, she was a member of the Colorado State Campus Crew for Love Your Melon from 2017-2018.
Love Your Melon is an apparel organization that has an amazing mission to support the fight against pediatric cancer.” Meghan will be at the “Q” at 2 p.m. Friday.
Next week, Brian Wendling will bring Juggling! Comedy! Energy! to the “Q.” According to the Missouri Council of the Arts, “... Brian Wendling has brought his high-energy mix of award-winning juggling, audience antics and personable wit to almost every conceivable setting.
An international Jugglers' Association Team champion, Brian uses his incredible range of skills to create a personal relationship with his audience — whether it is with the Kansas City Symphony, a college visiting artists series, a nationwide school assembly tour or a renaissance festival.”
Brian will bring his high-energy program to the library at 2 p.m. June 10.
Summer Reading activities also begin this week. Weekly activities include Brick Club (building will Legos of all sizes) from 2 to 5 p.m. on Mondays.
STEAM activities will be at 2 p.m. Thursdays. There’s a lot to do at the “Q,” so we’ll see you soon!
