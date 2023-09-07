THUMBS UP: To all those who make Muskogee an interesting and enjoyable city.
There are many who will tell you there is nothing to do in Muskogee.
Those naysayers are not looking hard enough.
Practically every weekend there are multiple opportunities to get out in the community and do interesting things.
This weekend is a small sample size of what to expect in our community.
If you like free food and fun, there are two community picnics this weekend.
You and your dog can enjoy time at the water park.
The Bedouin Shrine “Clown” Car Show is this weekend, too.
That’s not to mention the many other attractions available every weekend, including multiple museums.
Take the time this weekend to enjoy community events.
And, then, spread the word.
THUMBS UP: To area school districts for increasing security around sports events, including Friday night football games.
It’s unfortunate a need for heightened security exists.
But, a fatal shooting at an Oklahoma high school football game a couple of weeks ago warrants additional attention throughout the state.
Some of the heightened security measures are the same as you would encounter at many major sports events, such as bag searches, metal detectors and no reentry to the game.
We hope the measures make every participant and spectator to feel more comfortable.
High schools sports are about fun and competition.
These measures help ensure the focus stays on the athletes and bands and drill teams and cheerleaders.
