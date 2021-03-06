SHAWNEE — Anadarko’s Libbi Zinn and Kaylee Borden combined for 30 points as the second-ranked Lady Warriors defeated fifth-ranked Fort Gibson, 47-28 in the Class 4A Area III championship game Friday night at Shawnee High School.
Anadarko (22-2) advances to next week’s state tournament where it will look to defend its 2019 crown, the last played after 2020’s was canceled due to COVID-19. Fort Gibson (18-3), which won it all in 2018, will get another shot when the Lady Tigers take on Byng at 6 p.m. Saturday in the consolation finals.
If Fort Gibson is to capture its 17th straight state berth, counting qualifying but not playing a year ago, the Lady Tigers will have to put aside Friday’s tough setback.
“We’ve earned the right to have two chances,” said Fort Gibson coach Chuck London. “When we walk out of here, we’re done with tonight. No more thinking about it. We know what’s at stake and I feel we’ll be ready to play.”
Anadarko came in as a team that has dominated its opponents all season by a 60-25 scoring average, using a suffocating defense. It was more of the same Friday night.
While the Lady Tigers were able to handle the full-court press, it was defensive pressure once they crossed half court that gave Fort Gibson trouble.
“They pressure you so much that it’s hard to dictate where you want to get the ball,” London said. “They’re good at what they do and we knew it was coming.”
Fort Gibson struggled early, falling behind 14-4 late in the first period. But the Lady Tigers showed some signs of life in the second quarter. A 3-pointer and short jumper by Gracey Shieldnight cut Anadarko’s lead to 18-14 late in the period.
But that was as close as Fort Gibson would get.
“I thought we found something there in the second period,” London said. “We were able to make a little run. But they shot the ball well. It’s pretty simple.”
While Fort Gibson held Anadarko well under its scoring average, the Lady Warriors were able to hit when they needed to. Anadarko connected on 11 of 21 3-point attempts including back-to- back 3s to end the first half leading 24-16.
Borden scored 11 of her 14 points in the first half. Zinn was the offensive threat in the second half, scoring 13 of her game-high 16.
For Fort Gibson, Lexie Foutch hit a layup that cut the lead to 28-20 with 5:30 remaining in the third. But the Lady Tigers would not get another point until Jenna Whiteley connected on a free throw four minutes later.
Meanwhile, Anadarko used three consecutive 3s to build a 35-20 lead, and led by as many as 16 before a pair of 3s by Kynzi London and Feather TwoShields cut the difference to 40-27 with 3:45 left in the fourth.
A 10-3 Lady Warriors’ run at that point quickly dashed Fort Gibson’s hopes of a rally.
“I’m proud of the way we fought and hung in there,” London said. “Those were tough conditions but we never gave up. Give Anadarko credit, their pressure wore us down.”
Shieldnight led the Lady Tigers with 7 points, followed by 6 from Jordan Gann. Anadarko held Fort Gibson to its second-lowest scoring output of the season and 32 points below its season average.
