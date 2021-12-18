t’s been a up and down start to the season for the Fort Gibson boys so far.
That’s kind of how Seth Rowan’s night went.
After an 8-point opening quarter, Rowan went cole, missing seven shots over the next two periods. But it was his five fourth-quarter points that made the difference down the stretch as the Tigers beat Hilldale 62-60 Friday night at the Hilldale Event Center.
Rowan’s 3 with 1:23 to play put the Tigers (5-2) up 60-59 in a game they trailed by six on multiple occasions and as many as eight at one time. After his 3, Hilldale’s Ty O’Neal drew a foul from Weston Rouse, his fifth, ending his night with 24.2 left. He made the first, missed the second, which Rylan Nail rebounded. Brayson Lawson’s subsequent shot was off the mark and Nail fouled Rowan, sending him to the line.
Rowan’s free throws with 15.5 left made it 62-60.
After a Hornets’ timeout, O’Neal knocked out the other Tiger in foul trouble in Jaiden Graves, going to the line with 6.7 seconds left. He missed the first, prompting another timeout by Hilldale coach Scott Hensley to reassess.
Back at the line, O’Neal missed the second free throw. The Hornets had a last-gasp shot and Rowan came down with the rebound as the buzzer went off.
“Even if we make the second, we’re down one. If we make it and foul, we have a chance. But we had a bigger lineup in and we got another shot. It didn’t go in and that’s how it goes sometimes.”
For Rowan and the Tigers, it was exhilaration.
“I needed to help my team,” Rowan said. “I’ve been waiting for this game for a long time.”
At least, that is, since the heartbreaking loss he experienced to end the regular season in football. This one merely ended the pre-holiday portion of both team’s schedules.
Fort Gibson coach Todd Dickerson was happy with his team’s resiliency.
“We’ve got an experienced group that’s been in a lot of big games, been in area tournament games, some in finals. This could have gone either way,” he said. “Our guys were ready on the bench when their number was called and that’s what it’s about.”
That became necessary when Graves went to the bench with 5:20 left in the third, and Rouse got his fourth with 3:28 to go in the quarter. The Hornets had a 38-30 lead on Nail’s putback to start the third off Logan Harper’s missed 3, but the shorthanded Tigers held on and cut it to a one-point game, 45-44, going to the fourth.
Rowan’s 13 points were edged only by Jaxon Blunt with 14. Also for the Tigers, Ethan Briggs had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
For the Hornets (5-2), O’’Neal, who missed his first five shots of the second half before draining a 3 to break a 50-all tie with 4:15 to play, ended up with 16 points and Brayson Lawson had 13 points to go with 11 rebounds.
Girls:
Fort Gibson 69, Hilldale 33
Neveah Johnson had all of Hilldale’s 11 first-quarter points. The 6-0 senior’s first four had the Hornets up 4-0 on two possessions. She also had four rebounds and blocked shot in the period.
Still, Fort Gibson led 22-11 off four 3-point baskets, three of those off turnovers. But at that point, Lady Tigers interim coach Jerry Walker decided he’d seen enough of Johnson.
Walker inserted 6-1 Lynzie Foutch off the bench to clog the low post in the second quarter. Johnson was shut out in the period on three shots, two of those moving to the high post or wing to shoot, and by halftime, Fort Gibson was well in command, up 42-14.
“(Johnson) played really well,” Walker said. “But Foutch has been doing things in practice and gives us another dimension that makes our team better. When we squeezed the defense down it made it difficult (for Hilldale) to get it to (Johnson).”
Freshman Addy Whiteley had 19 points for Fort Gibson, Jenna Whiteley, her senior sister and the only returning starter for the Lady Tigers, had 11. Kenzie Snell capped the game with a 40-foot 3 at the buzzer.
Fort Gibson goes into the Christmas break at 5-2 with the understanding that Walker will step aside for Scott Lowe when they return, as Lowe has been undergoing treatment for cancer.
“The girls have finished strong,” Walker said. “We lost two games on possessions in the last 20 seconds. We got a good win tonight.”
“It’s been different but Coach Walker has stepped up and kept things going,” Jenna Whiteley added. “And getting my sister out here to play with, it’s been a blast and something I’ve looked forward to since we started work this summer.”
The loss dropped Hilldale to 4-4.
Hilldale’s squads will resume action Jan. 3 at home against Okmulgee. Fort Gibson will go to Bishop Kelley on Jan. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.