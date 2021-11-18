Muskogee Tourism Authority trustees followed city councilors' recommendation on Thursday and delayed plans to outsource day-to-day operations of the city's tourism program to a third-party contractor.
Trustees approved in October a third amendment to MTA's contract with Oxford Productions Inc., which would have took over daily management of tourism operations this weekend. The decision triggered concerns and increased scrutiny by city councilors, who have the authority to block the move because it constitutes a substantial change to the tourism program.
City councilors wanted time to review the tourism program, the potential impact of the amendment approved by MTA trustees on the program and the tourism director before acting. Trustees acknowledged their concerns and revised the amended contract, delaying the effective date until Dec. 22.
City Attorney Roy Tucker said the additional time should give councilors the time they requested before acting on the matter.
"Why this is necessary is that it leaves the parties in the same position as they are," Tucker said. "If the Council were to approve the substantial change, nothing changes, everything goes as it is, no one has lost their job, no one is in a tenuous position."
Tucker said if councilors decided to reject the amended contract, the extra time would give MTA trustees the time they need to decide how to move forward in accordance with councilors' intent of the tourism program.
John Tyler Hammons, Oxford Productions' lawyer, said he and his client are looking "forward to a quick resolution" of the matter. He said during the past few weeks there have been "multiple negotiations on behalf of Oxford Productions as well with Miss Jorgenson," which he characterized as "very productive.
Jorgenson urged trustees to delay their decision in October in order to give her time to have those discussions before they approved the contract. Rather than heed her pleas, they followed the lead of Oxford Productions founder and President Avery Frix, who urged them to make an immediate decision but allowed a right to rescind within 30 days.
Hammons said the terms of the amended agreement would require the tourism director's employment package be of equal or greater value to what Jorgenson receives now, emphasizing the potential for an increase in base pay and bonuses. The revised contract with extended date retains a right to rescind.
Terms of the agreement include a $3,000 per month management fee. It also provides for a 10% incentive that could be worth up to $24,000 to Oxford Productions if the company generates additional revenue for tourism other than the municipal lodging tax.
Frix said the amended contract would provide MTA with the additional capacity it needs to get some “big projects across the finish line.” He also said the deal would ensure lodging tax revenue is “being spent wisely and used for the best possible return on investment for tourism.”
Critics are more suspect, saying what amounts to a fourth major change in in less than three years could prove to be a stumbling block to promoting tourism at a critical time.
Heather Cain, general manager at Home 2 Suites by Hilton and tourism professional for more than 25 years, said every time changes take place, progress slows and momentum is lost.
