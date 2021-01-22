Woman charged with killing roommate awaits extradition

Wagoner County's district attorney is seeking extradition for a woman charged with killing her former Wagoner County roommate.
Kore Bommeli, 59, was taken into custody in Wisconsin during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on a Wagoner County, Oklahoma, warrant for first-degree murder with deliberate intent and desecration of a corpse, according to the Dane County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Office.
Bommeli, also known as Kore Adams, had reported Talina Galloway, 53, missing to Wagoner County law enforcement in mid-April last year.
According to the medical examiner's report, Galloway's cause of death was due to blunt force head injuries," states a release from Thorp. "The report also noted she had been decapitated and dismembered.
"Talina Galloway died a brutal death, where her killer had no regard for her life in any way," said Wagoner County District Attorney Jack Thorp. "While all murders are abhorrent and detestable, the grisly manner in which Galloway was dismembered and disposed of makes this case one of the worst I have seen in my career."
As investigators began their search for Galloway, they realized Bommeli was exhibiting suspicious behavior and had been deceptive.
"Investigators soon realized that Kore Bommeli knew much more than she was sharing with investigators and she soon became a strong person of interest in the disappearance of Talina Galloway," said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott in a news conference Friday.
The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office later arrested Adams on several complaints, including carrying or being in possession of a firearm as a felon, destroying evidence and obstruction of investigation. Her bond was set at $150,000.
While out on bond for those charges, Bommeli has been living in the Town of Middleton, a suburb of Madison, Wisconsin's capital.
Thorp obtained an arrest warrant Thursday for Bommeli, who has been a prime suspect in the disappearance.
Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliot said Galloway’s body was found inside a freezer in Polk County, Arkansas, in December when a woman hiking in the area came upon a freezer that was taped up that concealed Galloway's remains.
According to the affidavit, investigators found what is believed to be blood in the garage and a bedroom of the apartment Bommeli shared with Galloway. A search of Bommeli's cell phone shows she was performing internet searches for "ways to get blood out of concrete and wood."
Next will be the extradition process, but there was no word on when that would take place.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.