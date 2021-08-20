The new Depot District cultural green space in Muskogee will host a day-long festival of music, arts and games Sept. 18. It’s the Localmotion – Fall Festival of the Arts, and organizers hope to make this an annual event.
The Depot District and Depot Green form a downtown hub for ongoing scheduled summer and fall activities that encourage and support the arts. The area pays tribute to Muskogee’s railroading history when freight and passenger trains pulled in and out of the Depot District daily.
The free arts and activities festival will start at 10 a.m. and is located at 205 Elgin St.
Visitors can attend several arts and music venues, including children’s arts projects, music on a huge stage, an antique and vintage car show and a museum.
The arts and demonstration stations are free, but food and drink concessions will be sold at nearby trucks.
“Since the Depot District and Depot Green opened in downtown, the location has evolved into an active landing place that is attracting families and visitors to weekly and monthly events. This first ever day-long arts festival showcases the best of what the Muskogee-area has produced in arts, music and family fun,” said Wren Stratton, chair of the Muskogee Depot District Committee.
Here’s how the celebration is shaping up.
• Several arts venues will be located around the sidewalk of the Depot Green space.
• Visitors will be drawn to local music performances throughout the day on a large stage near the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF).
• An expansive tent will be positioned in the middle of the Depot Green and will feature a Muskogee Art Guild showing.
• Children’s art stations will be located adjacent to the guild tent.
• Food and drink vendor trucks will be located at the east end of the Depot Green.
• The music performance stage along with a big screen LED truck will be located on Third street near the parking lot of the OMHOF. Scheduled performances will run throughout the day.
• Play me, Muskogee! Four pianos, each painted by local artists, will be placed throughout the Depot Green. The decorated pianos will be available for anyone to play anytime they want. Hopefully, a crowd will be attracted to check out our local piano talent.
• The Three Rivers Museum parking lot will host a static display with the Muskogee Trolley bus. The Okie Re-enactors will conduct “trolley robberies” at scheduled times. The Museum and its gift shop will be open for the day.
• In the spirit of the name Localmotion, the parking lot of the Muskogee Little Theatre will host the Cruisin’ Angels vintage cars and the Model T Club. This is a judged event with a “Mayor’s Best in Show” trophy presentation, along with other prizes.
• The OMHOF will induct iconic singer Ann Bell, one of the original members of the Tulsa Sound. Bell is a well-known vocalist who performed with Leon Russell. The program begins at 7 p.m. with a video of her career; the induction ceremony, and then her performance with a nine-piece band.
“This festival is an example of what can happen in our community when individual entities work together to make something bigger and better,” Stratton said. The festival represents the first large-scale multi-community stakeholder collaborative effort that pays tribute to our railroad history, she added.
Food, beverages and artistic vendor applications are available on Facebook at Depot Green-Downtown Muskogee.
Information about Depot District events can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/949274898976900/?ref=newsfeed
Applications for arts and food vendors can be found at https://cityofmuskogee.org/.../forms_and_publications.php.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.