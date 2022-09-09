Locals react to death of British monarch

Unless you were born prior to 1952, Elizabeth Windsor is the only Queen of England you have ever known.
Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended to the throne in 1952 upon the death of her father King George VI, died Thursday at the age of 96.
Muskogee native LuEllyn Morgan, a speech pathologist with Nation Health Trust, has lived in Scotland for 22 years near Balmoral Castle where the queen died. She said the announcement totally surprised her
"I was shocked," she said. "The Queen served her people for over 70 years with dignity and charm. The people of Scotland have traditionally respected her humanity and don’t fawn over her at a meeting on the street."
Hilldale High School Principal Josh Nixon said he visited with history teachers Tuesday about the queen's death. He said teachers expect to have a freeform discussion in their classes.
"They will talk about it with them and see where the discussion goes," he said.
Cassandra Edwards teaches AP American and World History at Fort Gibson High School. She said her students were finding out about the death about the same time as the rest of the world.
"With today's technology, they get news as fast as everyone else," she said. "While they knew who she was, some of the students were not aware of how the line of succession works."
Edwards said that right now in her world history curriculum, they are at the 13th-15th century.
"If I connect it at all, it would be in talking about monarchies, constitutional monarchies and hereditary monarchies," she said. "With AP classes, we have so much material to cover in there that there's room for teachable moments like that that come up in class that I can't devote a whole lot of time to."
The new monarch is Elizabeth's eldest son Charles who will be known as King George the III. His wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be his Queen Consort.
There are people around the world who are not happy with Charles ascending to the throne — Morgan being one of them.
"I was hoping the Queen would outlive Charles and we would not be faced with him," she said. "The Queen changed some of the rules last year to allow Camilla to become Queen. This is an abomination to some of us.
"Camilla has the right to be beside her husband but not with a title, in my opinion. People here refer to the couple as 'Chaz and horse face.'"
