Locke remembered fondly by peers

Longtime Muskogee lawyer Robert "Bob" Locke is being remembered as a zealous advocate, as well as a realist, when it came to his clients.
Locke, an attorney for more than 40 years, died Friday. He was 78.
Special District Judge Orvil Loge called Locke "a zealous advocate for his clients in the courtroom."
"He was always prepared, and was one of the best attorneys in this area for a long time," Loge said. "He knew the law, and he knew how to prepare his case and present it in court. His clients were lucky people."
Special District Judge Robin Adair said Locke also was a realist.
"I think he was a true realist in the sense that sometimes lawyers get carried away with their own client's version of what happened," Adair said. "And I think he was wise enough to realize that everybody tells their own story from their own perspective. And once you have that realization, it becomes easier to deal with everybody."
He also recalled Locke as a hard-working, honest lawyer with a great, dry, sense of humor."
"He was always a pleasure to be with," Adair said. "I consider him as a good friend of mine and I miss him."
A 1961 graduate of Muskogee Central High School, Locke earned his Juris Doctorate from Tulsa University. As an attorney in Muskogee, he became known for representing many clients pro bono.
Locke was active in the community, supporting such organizations as Women in Safe Home, WISH.
Loge said Locke helped him through a tragic time in his life.
"He was always there for me and my family," he said. "He was a great man who stepped up when I had a tragedy. He provided what amounted to be a very stable friendship at a tough time, and I never forgot that."
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday at Antioch Temple of Hope.
Memorials may be made to WISH, PO Box 487, Muskogee, OK 74402.
