Locust Grove man injured in single-vehicle crash

A Locust Grove man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Lost City Road in Cherokee County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Aaron Stillion, 48, was stable when he was admitted to Northeastern Health System in Tahlequah, the reports states. His condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 2:50 p.m. Monday approximately 8.2 miles north of Hulbert. Stillion was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado northbound when his missed a curve, drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree. He was not wearing a seat belt. The trooper listed the cause of the collision as driving under the influence.
