A Locust Grove man was injured when he drove off the road and crashed into a tree on 655 Road in Wagoner County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Brad Spradlin, 32, was stable when he was admitted to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa, the report states. His condition was unavailable.
According to the trooper's report, Spradlin was driving a 2001 Ford F150 pickup westbound on 655 Road, east of 355th Street at approximately 4 a.m., 3.5 miles north of Wagoner. He was driving too fast, drove off the road, and struck a tree. The truck's airbags did deploy, and Spradlin was wearing a seat belt, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.