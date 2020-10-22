A jury of seven women and five men found Mark Monta Logan not guilty on Thursday of the 2015 slaying of 26-year-old Robert Guenther.
This story will be updated.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: October 22, 2020 @ 6:32 pm
John Jefferson Matthews, of Porter, Oklahoma, was released from his mortal body, Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 83. John was born February 9, 1937 in Hitchita, Oklahoma to Jay and Lucy Matthews. He attended Victor and Checotah Public Schools. He then continued on to Conners and North…
64, died Thursday 10/16/2020. Visitation Tuesday, 10/20/2020, 5PM-7PM at Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home. Service, 1:00PM Wednesday 10/21/2020 Fort Gibson First Baptist Church. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Jerry Wayne Moody, 74, of Fort Gibson, Viewing: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020. Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home Fort Gibson, OK 700 E Poplar St, Fort Gibson, Oklahoma 74434.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.