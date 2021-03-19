Loge declines to file charges in August 2020 shooting

Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge said in a letter to Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee that his office has "declined to files criminal charges" in an Aug. 24 shooting that resulted in the death of Joshua Woods, 36, of Muskogee.
In the letter, a copy of which was emailed to the Muskogee Phoenix, Loge states that 17-year-old Ethan Zavadil, Woods' stepson, "lawfully defended himself" after Woods and Zavadil's mother Morgan, Woods' wife, were arguing.
An emotional Crystal Gray, Woods' sister, doubts the findings of officials and his highly critical of investigators.
"The first reports said my brother was attacking Morgan, right?" Gray said. "So how did he go from attacking Morgan, being shot in the abdomen while he was attacking Morgan, to standing there alone and going after the son?
"They're taking the statements of the two people that are alive and the person that is dead can't even defend himself."
The letter says Woods and his wife were arguing, which escalated to physical violence. Zavadil, who was upstairs, retrieved a gun and went downstairs when he heard the commotion.
"Upon approaching Woods and Morgan, Ethan advised Woods to stop," Loge said.
Woods "aggressively approached" Zavadil and called him a derogatory name.
"When Woods grabbed Ethan, Ethan raised the gun and shot," Loge said. "Ethan fired three shots, two of which hit Woods causing his death."
Gray said she doesn't understand her brother's reaction.
"If someone was pointing a gun at you, would you not try to take it away from them, too?" she said. "I'm scared of guns. I think even if someone was pointing a gun at me, I would try to get it away from them."
In the summary of facts in the letter, it states that Woods' wife said her husband went to the gym that morning and was taking Klonopin instead of steroids and they were arguing that day about steroids. She said when he returned home at 5:15 p.m., he was slurring his words.
According to American Addiction Centers, Klonopin, which is a sedative, can have a number of side effects: Hallucinations, paranoia, vivid nightmares, extreme mood swings, out-of-character behavior, unexplained rage and anger, and more.
The summary goes on to say the couple went to Buffalo Wild Wings where a friend of theirs, Travas Ellis, reported Woods as "shaky" and said he "appeared to be off." Woods told Ellis he had taken some pills and would be fine.
Later, Woods went to the restroom and vomited with Ellis present. Woods had three or four beers at the restaurant, and the couple returned home and continued arguing.
Once at home, Woods took more Klonopin as well as Clenbuterol, according to the statement.
Clenbuterol is a popular drug used by athletes in many sports for its purported anabolic effects and reduction of subcutaneous fat, according to the National Library of Medicine. It has not been approved for use in the United States.
The toxicology report from Woods' autopsy performed by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office revealed no drugs in Woods' system.
