Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge said in a letter to Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee that his office has "declined to files criminal charges" in an Aug. 24, 2020 shooting that resulted in the death of Joshua Woods, 36, of Muskogee.
In the letter, a copy of which was emailed to the Muskogee Phoenix, Woods states that 17-year-old Ethan Zavadil, Woods' stepson, "lawfully defended himself" after Woods and Zavadil's mother Morgan, Woods' wife, were arguing.
According to the letter, Zavadil went upstairs and retrieved a gun for protection. Upon returning, Zavadil told Woods to stop and when Woods started approaching Zavadil, calling him derogatory names and using a gay slur, Zavadil fired three shots — two of which hit Woods causing his death.
