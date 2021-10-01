A montage filled with messages from family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers highlighted a reception for Orvil Loge, who left his first-floor office at Muskogee County Courthouse on Thursday as district attorney and into his second-floor office Friday as special judge.
Loge, one of more than a dozen considered for the position, ended his second four-year term 15 months early to accept the appointment. The two-term prosecutor said he hopes it was his "dedication as district attorney" that impressed the district judges who appointed him.
"I really immersed myself as district attorney, and I was as dedicated as I could be," Loge said. "I hope that dedication somehow made an impact."
Loge tendered his resignation as district attorney Sept. 2 in a letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt. The governor will appoint a successor who will serve on an interim basis until voters elect a district attorney in 2022.
“I have accepted an appointment to become a Special Judge of Muskogee County following the retirement of the Hon. Weldon Stout, who served the residents of Muskogee County with honor and distinction for over nine years,” Loge states in the letter. “I leave the office in very capable hands of Larry Edwards, my First Assistant, and very talented and responsible Assistant District Attorneys and exceptional support staff.”
The Muskogee County Bar Association recently endorsed Matthew Price to serve as interim district attorney and plans to forward a letter of recommendation to the governor's office. The endorsement was made following a meeting during which Edwards and James Walters, a former assistant prosecutor and candidate for district judge, also were considered — Price recently announced plans to seek the Republican nomination in that race.
Loge was elected to his first term in 2014 by a 6.4% margin, beating two-term District Attorney Larry Moore for the Democratic nomination and the win. He campaigned as a tough-on-crime candidate who would “be firm and fair with everybody” during his first outing and drew no challengers in 2018, winning a second term by acclamation.
"I just hope to continue with Judge Stout's legacy of honesty and integrity, providing service to citizens in Muskogee County," Loge said. "Being on the bench, you have to be independent and listen to both sides, allow people to have their day in court, make fair determinations of the facts as they apply to the law, and ... render a decision that is fair and equitable."
As special judge, Loge will preside primarily over small claims cases, protective orders, divorces, probates, adoptions and guardianships. He will be administered the oath during a ceremony planned for 10 a.m. today at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.