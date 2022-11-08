Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: November 8, 2022 @ 10:20 pm
Orvil Loge has defeated Chad Locke in a nonpartisan race for Muskogee County Associate District Judge.
According to unofficial results, Loge received 9,353 votes, or 57.24 percent. Locke received 6,988 votes, or 42.76 percent.
