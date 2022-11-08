Loge wins Associate District Judge seat mug

Loge

Orvil Loge has defeated Chad Locke in a nonpartisan race for Muskogee County Associate District Judge.

According to unofficial results, Loge received 9,353 votes, or 57.24 percent. Locke received 6,988 votes, or 42.76 percent.

