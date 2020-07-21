The National Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living are asking U.S. governors for urgent attention and support for long-term care facilities. Long-term care facility residents are at an increased risk of infection and severe illness from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Nursing homes and assisted living communities cannot stop the virus by ourselves – not without testing, personal protective equipment (PPE), staff support and funding, and not without support from the public health sector," the AHCA and NCAL letter said.
Many long-term care facilities are not receiving adequate PPE supplies or receiving COVID-19 test results in a timely manner, according to the letter. Nearly 20% of nursing homes across the U.S. reported to the CDC that they have less than a week's left of supplies available.
“We’ll probably never have enough supplies, but the emergency management system has been making sure that we get what we need," said Kathy Black, York Manor Nursing Home administrator. "We have N-95 masks and everything, so right now we’re doing OK. If there’s another outbreak throughout the state of Oklahoma, not just nursing homes but any kind of health care, there might be a problem getting PPE for everyone, not just us.”
Neither the Muskogee Nursing Center nor Pleasant Valley Health Care Center are experiencing PPE shortages. Pleasant Valley has over a two-week supply, which includes masks, gloves and gowns.
Neither York Manor or Pleasant Valley reported positive COIVD-19 tests after having their residents and staff tested in May and June respectively.
“(The testing) went really smoothly,” Danny Nevitt, Pleasant Valley owner and administrator, said. “It did take about 12 days to get our test results back, which I don’t know if that’s appropriate or not. We were just grateful we got the help and grateful that we got the test results back.”
Pleasant Valley had 209 COIVD-19 tests conducted. It took approximately three hours and 40 minutes to receive the test samples from the employees and residents, but it took longer than average to receive the test results. According to the Muskogee County Health Department, it usually takes three to five business days to receive COVID-19 test results.
Most long-term care facilities in Oklahoma are not allowing in-person visits except in end-of-life situations. Pleasant Valley is allowing two residents at a time to have window visitations in separate areas that are 12 feet apart. The resident and their visitors are required to wear a mask during the visit.
The Muskogee Nursing Center does not allow window visitations. However, they are expecting to resume in-person isolated visitations next week during normal business hours.
