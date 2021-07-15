Through more than 50 years in banking, Glenda Herrera became known for her sweetness and strength.
"She was always sweet, she was always kind, but she knew how to hold her ground," said Betty Smythe Ladd, a longtime co-worker and friend. "You didn't run over her."
Herrera died Tuesday; she was 78.
A Muskogee native, Herrera worked for several banks, including Citizen's Bank, where she was vice president in charge of commercial lending.
Ladd said she worked with Herrera off and on through 55 years and became a best friend. Ladd remembered her as "a good, honest, truthful person."
"We grew up in the time where we respected our elders, we obeyed the rules," Ladd said. "She went to work on time, she never left early, and she achieved many things that women our age did not."
Ladd said Herrera "could hold her own in a man's world."
Mabrey Bank Muskogee Market President David White said he and Herrera were part of a team that established City Bank in Muskogee back in 1973. City Bank was succeeded by BancFirst.
"That was an exciting time and a great learning experience," White said.
During her career, Herrera advanced from bank operations, such as new accounts, to become a commercial loan officer, White said.
"She was a pioneer in women becoming more involved in banking, when it used to be a man's sport," he said. "Glenda succeeded in advancing her career in many different levels in Muskogee banks, and she's still very respected by her banking peers — we all remember her as a great lady and a great banker."
Herrera's likeable personality made her a good banker, White said.
"She was a good communicator," he said. "She was always pleasant — no matter what the situation was, she treated everybody with respect no matter who you were."
White said Herrera worked at Bank of Oklahoma until about 10 years ago.
"After a few years retirement, she came to work for me at Mabrey Bank for two or three years," he said.
Herrera also served on several boards, including Civitan, Red Cross, CASA, Muskogee Day Nursery and United Way.
Ladd recalled Herrera's honesty.
"Whatever she said, you could count on it," Ladd said. "She was going to do it."
Ladd said Herrera was her closest, dearest friend for more than 55 years.
"The thing we did together away from the bank was shop, shop, shop," Ladd said. "We were shoppers. We could go to Dillard's and be there when the doors opened and stay until the doors closed."
Ladd said she and Herrera played games together, went on picnics together, even went camping together.
"It didn't matter what we did, we did it together," Ladd said.
A celebration of Herrera’s life will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Muskogee First Baptist Church.
