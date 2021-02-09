Lost lives honored

In the biting chill of Monday's sundown came a celebration of six lives.
Dozens of people gathered atop the Civitan Park hill Monday night to release balloons in memory of five children and one young man who were slain early Tuesday morning in Muskogee. They were Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; Harmony Anderson, 5; Nevaeh Pridgeon, 6 and Que'dynce Anderson, 9. The young man was Javarian Lee, 24. The children's mother, Brittany Anderson was shot but survived. Three other children in the home were not injured.
Monday would have marked Jalaiya's birthday.
Brittany Anderson, 27, spent several days in a Tulsa hospital; however, she was able to make it to Monday's balloon release, watching sleepily from the warmth of a family vehicle.
Anderson said woozily that she's taking things "one day at a time."
Family, friends, former teachers and other supporters held balloons of all types Monday evening. Most balloons were blue, white and pink.
The Rev. David Ragsdale of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church offered a prayer asking God to keep the family in his care.
Then came the release.
"These are for Brittany's angels," one woman said as several others responded, "Brittany's angels."
And, with the release, the wind carried individual balloons and clumps of balloons to the south as people cheered.
Brittany's older sister, Michelle Anderson, said the support was amazing.
Jennifer McDaniel said she came to support the family and to offer her prayers. McDaniel said one of the three little girls who survived the shooting is her cousin, but she chose not to name the girl.
Former Muskogee High School teacher Shelly Beck said she taught Brittany Anderson in high school.
"She graduated with my daughter, Nicole," Beck said, adding that she came in memory of Anderson's children.
Six first-degree murder charges were filed last Wednesday against Jarron Deajon Pridgeon, 25, in connection with the fatal shootings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.