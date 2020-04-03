Love remembered as community contributor

William Barry Love, president and chief executive officer of Love Bottling Company, died Wednesday at age 64, said a representative of Cornerstone Funeral Home. A cause of death has not been released.
Love would be remembered as a constant contributor to community causes and events, said Ward IV City Councilor Marlon Coleman.
"Mr. Love literally lived up to his surname," Coleman said. "He was a gentleman who built his livelihood in Muskogee and then did what he could to support Muskogee, from donating to charitable events to making certain that in times of need that Love Bottling was able to respond with kind gifts."
Muskogee Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson echoed the sentiment.
"Any time the Parks Department had a project we were working on, we could count on Barry to participate — almost always, usually to the highest level of anybody else who participated," Wilkerson said. "We always appreciated that."
Wilkerson called Love a "community-minded person" who frequently took a personal interest in Muskogee events.
"We did many special events together with his financial support, and he’ll be missed, for certain. In years past, he took on some events that they were the major sponsors in," Wilkerson said. "We did a Fourth of July event that they invested a lot of time and money in over the years."
Local nonprofits also owed a great deal of their successes to Love, Coleman said.
"I know first-hand that for many nonprofit events, he was able to donate services to them," Coleman said. "When we think about the place where nonprofits are today, his contributions not only helped to get them where they are now, but his absence is going to be felt when it comes time to help those organizations now."
People like Love keep communities afloat, Coleman said, and were in increasingly short supply.
"We’re going to sorely miss him, especially in times like these, when we need more people in our community who are willing to give back," Coleman said. "We’re losing people like that more and more who are not being replaced."
Wilkerson said Love would be dearly missed.
"We’re going to miss him — he was involved in the community," Wilkerson said. "I think he felt like that was always important, to be part of all the functions of a community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.