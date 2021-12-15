Loved ones remembered with ceremony

Brandy Wheeler, left, hangs an ornament in honor of her son Bradley Dillon, who died from an apparent gunshot wound in 2020. Susan Caliso comforts Wheeler during the Tree of Remembrance for Murder Victims service Monday. 

 CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

Dozens surrounded a Christmas tree on the Muskogee County Courthouse first floor Tuesday night for the Tree of Remembrance for Murder Victims ornament hanging and candle lighting. Visitors hung ornaments in remembrance of loved ones who have been murdered.

