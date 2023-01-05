Former Muskogee mayoral candidate John Lowrimore was arrested on Thursday on several lewd act complaints.
Lowrimore, who was a candidate in the 2020 election, was taken into custody at the OuikTrip on U.S. 69 and West Shawnee Bypass by Muskogee County Sheriff Department officials at approximately 3:45 p.m.
Lead investigator Kile Turley said Lowrimore is being held on complaints of lewd proposals and lewd acts to a minor child under 16.
Lowrimore is scheduled to appear in Muskogee County District Court on Friday to be charged.
