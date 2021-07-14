Lucas, Bice introduce bill to address abandoned wells, stimulate research

CHEYENNE, Okla. — U.S. Reps. Frank Lucas, OK-3, and Stephanie Bice, OK-5, introduced the Abandoned Well Remediation Research and Development Act, a measure that would establish an abandoned wells research, development and demonstration program at the U.S. Energy Department.
Oklahoma has 1,277 listed abandoned oil and gas wells across the state. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reported in 2018 there were more than 3.2 million abandoned wells in the United States, including 2.1 million unplugged abandoned wells — state and federal totals may be underestimated due to a lack of information.
The Abandoned Well Remediation Research and Development Act would help improve data collection on the location of abandoned wells; advance plugging, remediation, and reclamation efforts; and improve environmental remediation practices. The bill would authorize up to $30 million in fiscal year 2022, increasing to $35 million in fiscal year 2026.
“Locating, closing, or repurposing wells is critical work that can reduce methane emissions and reclaim resources," Lucas said. "But doing this work is difficult and costly.”
Lucas said there are "thousands of abandoned wells" in Oklahoma that could cost an average cost of $40,000 to $70,000 to close properly.
"For some sites, the costs could rise to nearly $1 million," Lucas said. "This legislation will help us identify new materials and advanced techniques to find and manage abandoned wells, which will help our environment and our energy sector.”
“America’s energy sector has experienced multiple challenges in recent years, including termination of the Keystone Pipeline, lower production and job losses, in addition to the impact of the pandemic,” Bice said. “As a result, thousands of wells have been shuttered."
Bice said Oklahoma "has an incredible program that helps address abandoned well sites, and it’s past time we do something similar on the federal level." She said the bill would "help create energy sector jobs for so many that have lost employment, while helping the environment.”
Tens of thousands of known abandoned oil and gas wells across the country leak methane into the atmosphere, pose health and safety risks, and can pollute local groundwater. Many experts estimate there are hundreds of thousands, if not millions, more abandoned or orphaned wells across the country.
