Mack welcomed as regional advertising director

The Muskogee Phoenix has welcomed Joe Mack as the new regional advertising director.
"Joe has earned multiple opportunities throughout his time in CNHI," said Phoenix Publisher Ed Choate. "His management skills and advertising sales expertise has led him to move from sales executive in Tahlequah to general manager at our Stilwell/Westville papers to his new role. Joe's enthusiasm for the community will become evident to everyone in Muskogee and Claremore."
From 2005-2016, Mack was the executive editor at Barlow Publishing for Currentland Magazine and Northwest Arkansas Entertainment Magazine. From 2018-2022, Mack served as an advertising representative at Tahlequah Daily Press, and simultaneously served as general manager at the Stilwell Democrat Journal and Westville Reporter in 2022. In 2023, Mack’s commitment to CNHI continues as regional advertising director at the Muskogee Phoenix and Claremore Progress.
In 2010, he founded Wicked Pickle Productions, a Tahlequah-based event planning and consulting firm servicing venues, clubs, festivals and private events across Oklahoma, Arkansas, Colorado and Texas – a region in which he performs when time allows.
Mack was born and raised in Lawton, and was awarded a scholarship to study Music Education at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. Music has played a pivotal role in Mack’s life from early childhood to the present day, as does his love of the outdoors. An Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor Member of the Order of the Arrow, he and his wife Pam enjoy camping, gardening, attending music events, and the occasional round of golf.
Mack is also the president-elect of the Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah, and will serve as the club’s president during its centennial in 2024, when it hosts the Texas/Oklahoma District Convention of Kiwanis International in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.