Magician ready to spread some smiles

Three months of COVID-19 related cancelations gave Eric Eaton time to perfect his comedy magic act.
The Texas magician will debut routines and present his improved show 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Roxy Theater.
He said Saturday's performance will be his first since mid-March.
"It'll be interesting to see how everything goes, but I feel like it will go good," he said. "The people coming out, they want to be there. They want to laugh and have fun."
Eaton said he loves involving audience members into his routines. However, having to limit interaction due to COVID-19 challenges the act, he said.
"We were looking through the sets, seeing what needed to be changed to help kind of keep that audience interaction, but keep it minimal as we can," he said.
He said he spent his pandemic off-time "writing jokes and coming up with tricks."
He also practiced to keep his act fresh.
"I've been able to come up with a couple of new tricks, and I'll put at least one of them into the show this weekend," he said.
Eaton said he's eager to perform again.
"While some people may be happy they didn't have to work for a little bit, I kind of missed that audience interaction. Being able to put smiles on peoples faces," he said. "I'm definitely looking forward to it."
Roxy's audience can expect a lot of quick-wit comedy, as well as magic, he said.
"It can be anything from escape to mind-reading to magic," he said. "I do a comedy straight-jacket routine. Not like Houdini did it, hanging from buildings. I don't do that."
Eaton said he also takes "boring old card tricks" and makes them exciting.
He said mind-reading acts include audience interactions "where we go on a trip and I predict the trip we're going on."
"Or I'll pick a word they're looking at in a book," he said.
Eaton recently finished appearing on the TV show, "Masters of Illusion."
The Longview, Texas, resident said he first got engrossed in magic at age 10, watching Criss Angel on TV. Eaton said he noticed how Angel attracted girls with his magic.
"Unfortunately, it did not work the same for me," Eaton said.
He continues to draw inspiration from other magicians.
"The Amazing Jonathan was always big with the comedy magic for me," he said. "Penn and Teller are big influences, a magician named Murray Sawchuck. They all do that comedy-type stuff."
If you go
WHAT: The Magic of Eric Eaton.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ADMISSION: $15, available at EVENTBRITE; $20 at the door.
