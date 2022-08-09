The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma has appointed Tulsa attorney Gerald L. Jackson as the district’s next magistrate judge. Jackson’s appointment fills a new position recently authorized by the Judicial Conference of the United States.
Jackson has 32 years of legal and public service experience including over 24 years in private practice. Previously, he served as the assistant counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture.
Before his appointment, Jackson served as a shareholder at Crowe & Dunlevy in Tulsa, where he specialized in commercial and corporate litigation, Indian law and gaming. He represented clients in state, federal and tribal courts regarding complex business disputes, mass tort actions and commercial arbitrations, and has extensive experience involving tribe‐state and intra‐tribal matters. While at Crowe & Dunlevy, Jackson was selected for Best Lawyers in Commercial Litigation and ranked in Oklahoma Super Lawyers for Business Litigation, Native American Law and Energy & Natural Resources Law.
Jackson graduated from Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in political science and received his Juris Doctor from the University of Tulsa College of Law where he graduated with honors.
As an active member of his community, Jackson is actively involved as an Oklahoma Commissioner on the Uniform Law Commission and in numerous civic and charitable organizations, including the Tulsa Area United Way and the Missouri State University Foundation Board of Trustees. Jackson also serves on the board of directors at the Parent Child Center of Tulsa.
Jackson was sworn in on Aug. 1, and will serve an eight-year term as magistrate judge in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.