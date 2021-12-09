Mailbox available for letters to Santa

A special mailbox will be set up at Depot Green so children can mail letters to Santa.

 BECKY LUCHT/Submitted

Youngsters can bring their Santa letters to a special mailbox on Depot Green. The mailbox will be available the same time as the Depot Green train rides: 5:30 - 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 19. Letters will be published in the Muskogee Phoenix.  

