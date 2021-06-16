Main Street Muskogee Inc., in partnership with the Historic Preservation Commission of the City of Muskogee, presented Downtown Muskogee Legacy Business Awards for 2021.
Receiving recognition this year were Kathy Hewitt, CPA (41 years), Griffin Food Inc. (114 years), and Pioneer Abstract and Title Co. (116 years).
They have contributed to the success of not only our downtown, but the Muskogee community through economic and civic stewardship.
Both Main Street Muskogee and the Historic Preservation Commission work with the National Trust for Historic Preservation guidelines to revitalize the economy and preserve the rich character of historic districts, downtowns, and important buildings.
