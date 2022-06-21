Main Street Muskogee will hold its annual meeting at noon today at the Muskogee Nonprofit Resource Center, 207 N. Second St.
The 2022 Downtown Muskogee Legacy Business Awards will be presented at this time. This is a collaboration between Main Street Muskogee and the Muskogee Historic Preservation Commission to recognize businesses in the historic downtown that have been in existence for 35 years or more. This year’s honorees are Hogle Plumbing, Muskogee Abstract and Title Co., and Ruth Kelly Studio.
The Hogle Company has its roots in the business started in 1910 by A.T. Hogle. At first, Hogle would use his Harley-Davidson motorcycle to make house calls, later opening an official store at 106 Callahan St., in the spot where Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service is housed. The company holds one of the oldest licenses in Oklahoma, license #7. Today the company is managed by Fred and Sharon Hogle in their store located across the street from the original.
In 1948, Gordon Morrow purchased the E.O. Clark Abstract Company, which had been founded in 1904. Morrow renamed the company Muskogee Title Company. His son, Jack Morrow, took over the company in the late 1960s, and today the third generation is leading the way under Kris Morrow, president of Muskogee Abstract and Title Company.
Ruth Kelly Studio opened in the 1960s in the basement of Calhoun’s Department Store. Photos were taken in the studio and developed in Ruth and Buck Kelly’s garage. In 1974, their son, Robert Kelly, joined the business. By the mid-1980s the Kellys purchased the building at 201 W. Broadway and their operation is now the largest family-owned facility in the state.
Main Street Muskogee is dedicated to the four National Main Street principles that create vibrant historic downtown commercial areas. We are focused on community transformation through economic vitality, attractive design of buildings in the historic downtown, promotion of our downtown businesses, and organizational capacity.
Information: Melony Carey, (918)781-3447.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.