Bobby Hill doesn't want to get anyone sick, he says, but he thinks it's about time people tried to get their lives going again.
"We can't hide in our houses for the rest of our life," Hill said. "If we don't get out there and reopen the stores and reopen the economy, we're going to be worse off than we were before this all happened. I remember 2008, when everything crashed — things are going to get real bad again if we don't figure something out."
Several major retailers have worked on "figuring things out," slowly reopening their stores to greater and greater numbers of people amid relaxations of COVID-19 prompted restrictions. Those include Best Buy and Hobby Lobby, for example.
Best Buy, which previously only allowed curbside pickup via phone and online orders, has since slackened those restrictions to allow in-store appointments. A representative at Hobby Lobby's Muskogee location said the store would return to standard hours this week.
"Early on, we closed the inside of our stores to shoppers and moved to a curbside pickup model for customer and employee safety. This works well when purchasing many items. But some purchases, like large appliances or networking equipment, are often made easier with an in-person store visit and a conversation with an expert to answer detailed questions," said Katie Korianda, Best Buy staff writer. "That’s why, starting in about 200 U.S. stores in May, Best Buy will be offering an in-store consultation service. Customers will be able to schedule appointments with Blue Shirts or Agents for their tech essential needs."
Best Buy media representative Matthew Smith said the number of appointments allowed at one time varies between stores.
"However, I can share that no matter who’s in the store, we’re ensuring everyone is at least 6 feet apart at all times," Smith said.
Hill was excited to hear that he could get back to some sense of normalcy and pledged to frequent some of the businesses "brave enough to reopen right now," he said.
"Everything's a risk — when I go out, I'm going to be wearing a mask, for sure," Hill said. "And I really want to thank the employees that are getting out there and keeping these places going."
