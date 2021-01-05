Work is expected to "begin as soon as possible" on the "very first piece" of citywide streets program approved by voters in 2019 once city councilors award a bid worth up to $3 million.
Councilors granted preliminary approval for a contract with Rosscon LLC, the low bidder for dozens of street resurfacing projects planned for northeast Muskogee. The first piece of the program includes 19 mill and overlay projects and 45 overlay projects.
Interim Public Works Director Mike Stewart said while the bid came in at just more than $2.55 million, some areas may require additional asphalt to "level up" and maintain the minimum two-inch overlay. He requested additional funds to cover the costs of extra asphalt but asked for a $3 million cap on the contract.
"We felt it would be better to do it like this because there will be some places that will need to be leveled up, where we take the asphalt machine and level the street," Stewart said. "It's an unknown quantity, it's an estimate, but I'm confident ... this project will not exceed $3 million."
Stewart said any savings from the project would be used for re-striping arterial streets, concrete repairs and additional overlay projects that have been identified. Other streets within the northeast zone have been identified for microsurfacing projects, which will be included in a separate bid package.
Funding for the street improvements in the northeast zone is being generated by a 0.33% sales tax approved in March 2019 by voters as part of a six-year streets program. The sales tax is expected to generate $12 million, which will be matched by a pledge made by the City of Muskogee Foundation.
"This is maintenance work — this is not new construction," Stewart said. "When it is completed there may be some imperfections, and it won't be the contractor's fault unless it is something they failed to do."
Stewart said he hopes to have a color-coded map available by next week. The map will identify the projects by location and type.
City councilors, who approved the recommendation unanimously during their Finance Committee meeting, are expected to grant final approval when they meet Monday.
Stewart said work would begin "as soon as possible" after a notice to proceed is issued, but the weather could affect start and completion dates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.