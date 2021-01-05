Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High around 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.