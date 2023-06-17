People could hear all sorts of music in all sorts of places Wednesday during Make Music Day.
“The whole initiative is for musicians of all ages, all skill levels, all genres and all cultures to be included — wherever,” said Lauri Henderson, president of Make Music Muskogee. “It can be in a park, it can be in a sidewalk it can be in your back yard. It can be an organized concert. It’s really an outreach bringing people together through music.”
Henderson said Make Music Muskogee will present musicians from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Depot Green.
All events are free of charge.
“It’s an all-day celebration of music on the first day of summer,” Henderson said.
Performers include Brock & Katie Live, Beautiful Chaos and Home Skillet.
Brock & Katie Live is a multi-genre band, said Brock Moore, who sings and plays guitar and bass with his wife.
“We try to mimic a jukebox, I guess you would say, do every kind of music out there,” Moore said. “From blues, to rock to classic rock. We bring a pretty high energy show.”
Moore said the group also includes his wife, Kaitlin More, along with Alyk Keefe on lead guitar and Scott White on drums. He said the group is to perform around
Henderson said Beautiful Chaos has performed at Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
“So they do a lot of events around the area,” Henderson said. “They’re kind of 1970s, some more current, rock, pop, hip hop, rhythm and blues, just all those mainstream popular songs from the decades.”
Home Skillet, a Tulsa band, focuses on music from the 1990s.
“They do anything from the 1990s — country, rock, pop, hip hop,” Henderson said. “They incorporate kind of a the theatrical production into their show. She was in Branson, working in theaters. She’s been on cruise ships. She has quite a resume.
Some vendors and food trucks will be on hand.
“During our intermission time, another band will perform on the dock at Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
Zomac School of Music will host a bucket drumming class at 11 a.m. and a harmonica class at 4 p.m. Wednesday
Store owner Jeff Jones said Sherwin-Williams donated 20 5-gallon paint buckets and Vic Firth donated drumsticks.
“So we’re going to go out, probably in the parking lot and have a big bucket jam,” Jones said. “It’s just to make music. Just to show that it’s easy to get kids interested in making music, and teach them a little bit about rhythm. It’s something you don’t have to have a lot of money to do, you can do it at the house.”
Jones said he began drumming by banging on buckets in the back yard, “and driving my neighbors nuts.”
Muskogee musician Edward Lienhart will teach the harmonica class, Jones said. Hohner Harmonicas donated 30 harmonicas for the class.
“Whoever takes the class will get one for free,” Jones said. “Then you just take a 40 minute class and play stuff.”
Jones said he’s super happy to be involved with Make Music Muskogee.
“It’s a good day for music in Muskogee,” he said.
Henderson said musicians also can be found at Three Rivers Museum, Queen City EVENT Center and Square Deal Music on Broadway.
Make Music Muskogee has hosted and supported events in Muskogee since 2017.
“This has been a worldwide celebration for 41 years,” Henderson said. “It started in France in 1982 and finally worked its way to the U.S., mainly starting in New York. Now, it’s all over the place. There’s over 1,000 cities involved and 120 countries.”
