Making A Difference In Our Community — Amber Tucker

Amber Tucker talks helping in whatever ways she can — like baking cakes for foster kids through Fostering Hope.
PERSONALLY SPEAKING:
“I’ve always looked into fostering, it’s just I don’t know if I could handle everything that goes with it. I’d just be wanting to take home all the babies I possibly could. Even if it’s just a little bit that I can give to these kids to reassure them that it’s not all bad, there’s still some good out there, it’s all worth it. I just want to do anything I can to give back.”
WHY IT’S IMPORTANT:
“It’s just the community being able to come together and rally together. Even if it’s just two or three people doing something, it’s something that needs to be done. It’s something to bring everybody together as a family, and hey, the more people we can get involved with this, the more we come together as a community, the stronger we are as a whole. It doesn’t matter if it’s fostering or cleaning up the neighborhood or other things, that’s how you become stronger as a community.”
HOW YOU CAN HELP:
“They can contact Fostering Hope. I’ve had several people, previous clients of mine and ask how they can contribute this. Any kind of donation whether it’s money or clothes or toys — the best way is to contact Fostering Hope. If they want to donate supplies to me for baking, that’s great, but send any money to Fostering Hope.”
Information: (918) 616-8143.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the community through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in this space. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Chesley Oxendine
AGE: 32.
DAY JOB: Homemaker, baker.
VOLUNTEER: Fostering Hope.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.