Making A Difference In Our Community — Carli David

Carli David discusses working with Fostering Hope and her philosophy on volunteer work.
PERSONALLY SPEAKING:
"I am a firm believer in Marian Wright Edelman’s words; 'you really can change the world if you care enough.' Shining a smile at a stranger could turn someone’s whole day around. Imagine the impact we could have on the world if every single person partook in small acts of kindness day in and day out. I volunteer so that I can make a positive impact on someone or something, directly or indirectly."
WHY IT'S IMPORTANT:
"Volunteering is important because it builds morale and an actual sense of community. Investing time and enthusiasm into a cause is the most important kind of support society can offer. If more people were willing to put forth the effort in organizations they supported, Muskogee would look and feel different."
HOW YOU CAN HELP:
"I believe it is important to be knowledgeable about the things going on in your community; for example, some people may not know about the children in foster care right here in Muskogee. Fostering Hope has done, and is continuing to do, an amazing job with community outreach through social media and fundraisers around town. Fostering Hope could use the community’s support during events, such as Goat Fest in the fall. Also, donating some of your time and simply spreading the word about Fostering Hope’s mission goes such a long way."
AGE: 21.
DAY JOB: Customer service representative for Don David State Farm.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Fostering Hope and Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.
