Making A Difference In Our Community — Debby Hamilton

Debby Hamilton discusses her volunteer work with Kids Space alongside her labrador retriever, Bullet.
PERSONALLY SPEAKING:
My husband is on the board at Kids’ Space and he’s also a veterinarian. It’s kind of two fold there, working with animals. Kids’ Space has been from day one my personal favorite charity to donate to, and so it just kind of fell in our lap, the idea of a dog to be with the children to help them. When they come to the center, they can just play with him, or he’ll lay by them, you know, whatever. We checked into it, and got the certification. I’ve always loved helping people in whatever way, and it’s just awesome to see children and how they light up and become at ease is worth every moment. Bullet just loves it — when I put that vest on him, he knows exactly where we’re going. He loves it.
WHY IT’S IMPORTANT:
I think it’s part of the background of any community. When you live somewhere all your life, it just becomes something that you want to give back, so you find the right thing and you go with it that way, and so it’s not this huge effort — it’s something that I feel is good for the community, good for me, good for the dog, and number one it’s great for the kids. It just gets you involved.
HOW YOU CAN HELP:
They can start by contacting Kids Space and go from there — talk with the folks there and see what avenues they’re interested in or will fit in. They can always use donations — not only donations of money, but donations of snacks, drinks, clothes, stuffed animals. There’s an endless amount of things they can do without even having to show up. Kids Space is good at putting on Facebook or social media their needs. They need volunteers in every area, but the beginning is to contact them so Kids Space staff will know what training they need or whatever. That’s how I first got involved.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
— Chesley Oxendine
AGE: 66.
RETIRED FROM: District Court of Muskogee County, judge’s secretary.
VOLUNTEER: Kids’ Space.
