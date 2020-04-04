Making A Difference In Our Community — Eric Jones

Eric Jones discusses his volunteer work at nonprofit, Haven House.

PERSONALLY SPEAKING:

"I enjoy being able to give back to other veterans and the community."

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT:

"Volunteer work is an integral part of ensuring organizations are supported locally and by people who want to make a difference."

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

"Haven House is looking for donations of new white towels, full-size white sheets, and new full-size mattresses for our guests."

Haven House can be reached at (918) 682-7722.

AGE: 35.

DAY JOB: Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.

VOLUNTEER: Haven House Inc.

