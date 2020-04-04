Making A Difference In Our Community — Eric Jones

Eric Jones discusses his volunteer work at nonprofit, Haven House.
PERSONALLY SPEAKING:
"I enjoy being able to give back to other veterans and the community."
WHY IT'S IMPORTANT:
"Volunteer work is an integral part of ensuring organizations are supported locally and by people who want to make a difference."
HOW YOU CAN HELP:
"Haven House is looking for donations of new white towels, full-size white sheets, and new full-size mattresses for our guests."
Haven House can be reached at (918) 682-7722.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the community through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in this space.
AGE: 35.
DAY JOB: Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
VOLUNTEER: Haven House Inc.
